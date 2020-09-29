The Haunting of Bly Manor: Check out a creepy new trailer and behind-the-scenes featurette

It’s very nearly October aka Goth Christmas. Yep, the month of Halloween is basically upon us, which also means entertainment producers are going to unleash all manner of ghoulish scares on us over the course of the next few weeks. Or at least attempt to as most of these will inevitable fall short of really creeping us out. Know what most absolutely didn’t fall short and resulted in several changes of underwear? The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix and series director Mike Flanagan’s spectacular 2018 adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s gothic horror novel.

With the story of the Crain family and their sometimes literal skeletons in the closet wrapped up rather neatly though, what was Netflix to do with the huge hit they had on their hands? Make it an anthology, of course. And thus Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game, Oculus) is back with some of his original cast but telling a brand new story with new characters in The Haunting of Bly Manor. This time the tale is based on a series of 19th-century short horror stories from author Henry James, most notably The Turn of the Screw.

We’ve already had one spine-chilling teaser for the upcoming series, but with just a week and a half until release, Netflix has turned up the promo power and dropped a full trailer as well. Check it out below at your own peril.

Along with the trailer, we’ve also got a new behind-the-scenes featurette titled From Hill House to Bly Manor that sees Flanagan explaining how they went about adapting James work (most of which, unlike The Turn of the Screw, have never been adapted to screen before). He also speaks about the differences to his approach between Hill House, “which is about a very tight family”, and Bly Manor, “which is about strangers, a family that is created.”.

All of the people who inhabit Bly Manor come from completely different backgrounds and get to know each other through tension, friendship, conflict, and love. What sets Bly Manor apart is that at its heart it’s a love story. It’s a Gothic romance story. When you look at the word ‘romance’ it conjures up images in your mind. Gothic romance means something very, very different, steeped in mystery and doom, incredibly passionate emotions that swung into the darkness of human nature.

Check out the featurette below:

The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres on Netflix on 9 October 2020.

Last Updated: