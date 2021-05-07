The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 trailer – There’s something weird in the neighbourhood

I won’t blame you if you don’t remember Meet the Blacks. The Mike Epps-led 2016 horror comedy that spoofed The Purge didn’t exactly set the world on fire and was a bit of a critical dud. However audiences seemed to like it, and liked it enough that a sequel is on the way.

The Black family returns in The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 (this timing spoofing 1985’s Fright Night), as the family moves to Chicago in order to get a fresh start, away from the madness they experienced in Beverly Hills. But their dream of a tranquil suburban life is shattered by a mysterious new neighbour (Katt Williams) moving in to the house next door, and who Carl (Epps) soon discovers is a vampire out to steal his family.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

From Beverly Hills to the Chicago ’burbs, mayhem and hilarity seem to follow The Blacks wherever they go. After surviving a night of terror on the West Coast, (not-so) best-selling author Carl Black (Mike Epps) moves his family back to his childhood home in the Windy City where he hopes to find the peace and quiet he needs to write his new book. But when an eccentric neighbor (Katt Williams) moves in next door, Carl becomes convinced that the man is a vampire trying to take his family, and must team up with his oddball neighbors to save his career and their lives!

Let’s take a look:

This is a silly, low budget horror comedy that isn’t trying to be anything else. Based on the trailer the humour is a bit obvious and predictable, the performances aren’t the greatest, and yet I still think I could watch this and have a few chuckles along the way.

What do you think?

The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 is due for release in US theatres on 11 June. Directed by the returning Deon Taylor, who co-wrote the script with Corey Harrell, it also stars Zulay Henao, Danny Trejo, Gary Owen, Haha Davis, Lil Duval, Snoop Dogg, Bresha Webb, and Rick Ross.

