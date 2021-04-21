Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps are at each other’s throats in Netflix’s family sitcom The Upshaws

The Upshaws is Netflix’s upcoming family sitcom created by Regina Hicks (Insecure) and the always-hilarious Wanda Sykes (Black-ish).

Bennie Upshaw (comedian Mike Epps – Dolemite Is My Name) is the head of a black working class family living in Indianapolis, where he works as a car mechanic with his own shop, and is trying to do right by his family – his wife Regina (Kim Fields – The Facts of Life), oldest son Bernard Jr., and his two daughters Aaliyah and Maya. His family dynamic is further complicated by his other son Kelvin – who he fathered with another woman – and his caustic sister-in-law (Sykes) who doesn’t miss any opportunity to put him down.

The series’ synopsis is as follows:

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.

Let’s take a look:

I could watch Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes insult each other the whole day, the rest of it though? Not so much. Overall the show just looks rather dated in its presentation – from the way it’s staged, the delivery, and it even comes with a laugh track. There’s nothing particularly wrong with it, but there’s also not really much that grabs my attention. I think The Upshaws could be a decent time on a second screen or playing in the background, but it’s not something I’d sit down to watch exclusively.

What do you think?

The Upshaws’ ten-episode-long first season will premiere on Netflix on 12 May. It also stars Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine, Jermelle Simon, Diamond Lyons, Gabrielle Dennis, and Michael Estime.

Last Updated: