The Hunt: Watch the new trailer for “the most talked-about movie” that “nobody’s seen yet”

The Hunt was a promising horror movie that was supposed to be released in September last year. Playing out almost like a blend of The Hunger Games and The Purge, The Hunt revolved around twelve strangers who inexplicably wake up in a clearing and find themselves being hunted by wealthy individuals – at least until one of them (GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin) starts fighting back. The film looked like a lot of fun but was also full of controversial politics and a dig at much of society today. And unfortunately, after a series of mass shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio last year, the film became a target for politicians given its violent and controversial story and was subsequently delayed indefinitely.

It appears that with much of the noise around the shootings having died down in the US for now, that Blumhouse and Universal want to attempt to bring the film back. As such the studios have announced a new release date for the film to be March 13th. They have also released a new trailer to celebrate the fact and remind everyone about this controversial film that we never got to see.

Unlike the first trailer, this new one focuses a lot more on the satirical aspects of the film that almost mocks the whole controversy around the film itself. This trailer smartly doesn’t show much violence though it is obvious it is definitely there and also leaves a lot of questions for audiences that show there is a lot of cleverness and hidden secrets going on in the film.

The Hunt is directed by Craig Zobel (who is no stranger to controversy thanks to 2012’s Compliance) from a script by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse. It may have been delayed by several months but promises to still be as talked about and controversial as it was last year and hopefully offers up a story that is as memorable as all the controversy surrounding it.

Last Updated: