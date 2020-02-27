The Mandalorian season 2 – James Mangold and Robert Rodriguez reportedly directing new episodes

Disney appears to have already found massive success with their first Star Wars live-action show The Mandalorian, drawing on the massive franchise fan base that is hungry for more stories set within that universe. Given that said fanbase will return to watch a second season no matter what, Disney could be forgiven for trying to play it safe for the return of Mando and just stick to the same formula from the debut season.

Thankfully, it appears that Disney is not holding back and wants to make the Mandalorian’s return even better than the first and to do so, they’re bringing in some powerhouse directors to help kick the storytelling up a notch. According to a post by Black Series Rebels, acclaimed directors James Mangold and Robert Rodriguez have both contributed their directing skills towards the production of season 2.

Both directors have a remarkable body of work with Mangold in particular finding acclaim in his last two films, Logan and Ford v Ferrari, while the prolific Rodriguez has preferred to use his time experimenting with technology in making some VR films and Alita: Battle Angel recently. In a career littered with diverse movies and visual experimentation, Rodriguez may be the best fit for The Mandalorian and its use of traditional filmmaking with impressive new technology. Both directors could definitely bring a lot to the franchise, and with their signature styles being incredibly diverse it also means that we could see some very different scenes coming in the next season of the Mandalorian.

Interestingly though, the report doesn’t mention that the directors are helming entire episodes, but rather that they have contributed to them. So, in what capacity their skills have been used remains to be seen. Disney has something good going with The Mandalorian, let’s hope they can build on it from here and turn it into a great long-running series that fans can continue looking forward to.

