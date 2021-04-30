The Misfits trailer: Pierce Brosnan plans a high-octane heist

The Misfits is the upcoming heist action-adventure from Die Hard 2 and The Long Kiss Goodnight director Renny Harlin, and written by Robert Henny (Who’s Your Caddy, Jimmy’s Jungle) and Kurt Wimmer (Equilibrium, Salt).

It stars former James Bond Pierce Brosnan as an infamous thief who’s recruited by an eclectic group known as The Misfits (Nick Cannon, Rami Jaber, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Chung, and Mike Angelo) to help plan and execute a multi-million dollar gold heist. But as with all heist movies there’s a catch, and in this case the catch is that the gold is housed in a vault beneath a state of the art private prison in the Middle East.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

A band of modern-day Robin Hoods known as “The Misfits”, recruit renowned thief Richard Pace (Pierce Brosnan) to help them pull off the heist of the century. The prize: millions in gold bars stashed underneath one of the world’s most secure prisons.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like a movie that, on the surface, should be dumb fun, but I have a horrible suspicion that it’s just going to be dumb – so if you’re going to watch this set your brain switch firmly to “off”.

In a way it reminds me a lot of Netflix’s 2019 Bay-splosion movie 6 Underground. That’s because style definitely outweighs substance, the characters are all paper-thin and have some cringe-y dialogue, and the plot is far too busy and convoluted for its own good. The attempts at humour also didn’t land for me. There’s some solid talent both in front of and behind the camera, but it doesn’t look like that talent is being used to its fullest potential here. I hope I’m wrong.

What do you think?

The Misfits is due for release in US theatres on 11 June, and will be available via digital and on-demand on 15 June. It also stars Tim Roth, Qais Qandil, and Gonzalo Menendez.

