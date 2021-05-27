Pregnancy gets complicated in this trailer for horror-thriller False Positive

False Positive is the upcoming psychological horror thriller from director John Lee, which he also co-wrote alongside Ilana Glazer, and has been described as a contemporary take on Ira Levin’s 1967 classic horror novel Rosemary’s Baby. The pair previously worked together on Comedy Central’s hit comedy series Broad City, which Glazer co-created with Abbi Jacobson, and ran for five seasons between 2014 and 2019.

The novel received a critically acclaimed feature adaption in 1968, which starred Mia Farrow and was directed by Roman Polanski, and is widely regarded as one of the best horror movies ever produced. A two-part miniseries, starring Zoe Saldana and directed by Agnieszka Holland, was released in 2014.

Glazer and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) star as a married couple, Lucy and Adrian Martin, who’ve been struggling for years to conceive, and thanks to the help of the suave and professional fertility expert Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan) finally manage to get their wish. But as the pregnancy progresses Lucy begins to see things she can’t explain, and soon she begins to suspect that there’s something sinister hiding behind the doctor’s polished exterior.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…

Let’s take a look:

For something that’s billed as a horror, this doesn’t look remotely scary or even particularly thriller-y. That said, there’s still plenty of creepy atmosphere and an overall sense of wrongness to what’s going on, and that piqued my interest. The cast is great and their performances are on point, so I’d be quite happy to sit back and watch the story unfold.

False Positive is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on 18 June, and will debut on streaming service Hulu on 25 June. It also stars Sophia Bush, Gretchen Mol, Zainab Jah, Josh Hamilton, and Kelly AuCoin.

