The official synopsis for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad teases a deadly mission

The biggest problem with ensemble movies is trying to juggle all the different characters in a way that gives them enough screen time. Done properly, this allows audiences to know the entire cast while still telling the core story in an entertaining way. It’s not something many movies get right. Marvel obviously mastered the formula through its Avengers movies by building up its characters in separate movies and then allowed them to shine in the bigger team-up films.

As James Gun also proved through his Guardians of the Galaxy movies, it is possible to still have a new team of mostly unfamiliar characters and have them stand out in their own way, where you felt like you got to know their personalities by the end of two very entertaining films.

Gunn has arguably an even bigger challenge on his hands with DC’s new Suicide Squad movie, as he has to tackle an even larger ensemble cast of comic book characters characters that most people are unfamiliar with.

Exactly how will Gunn going tackle this challenge and which stories will he choose to focus on? A full synopsis of the The Suicide Squad has been released (via Screen Rant) which gives us an idea of what to expect in the story as well as which characters won’t be treated as colourful cannon fodder:

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favourite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them

While fan favourite Harley Quinn is unsurprisingly returning and playing a major role in the story, Gunn is focusing mostly on many of the newer characters that are joining the Suicide Squad this time around, which will hopefully allow him to work his magic in shaping the characters in a fun and crazy way.

