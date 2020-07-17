The original Chucky is coming back in a new Child’s Play TV series

Last year’s reboot of the of Child’s Play may have seen original Chucky Brad Dourif replaced by Mark Hamill, but that doesn’t mean that Dourif or franchise creator Don Mancini are done with the character. A new Chucky TV series is coming to the SyFy Channel and USA Network next year, which will see Mancini focus on continuing the story of the character he created so many years ago rather than go down the rebooted technologically advanced killer toy that we got last year.

The series will not just see Chucky return with his original voice, but will also feature series regular Jennifer Tilly, meaning that fans of all those last few terrible sequels should enjoy the story for this series. As for what that story is, the basic plot beats known so far is that Chucky will wreak havoc on a small American town after he’s purchased at a yard sale. Seriously, who would honestly want to buy a doll that looks like that?

This short teaser doesn’t give much away, but it does look as if Chucky has had a bit of a clean-up since the last time we saw him, looking more like a new toy than one who has been causing terror for many years. The idea for the TV series is that it will also include several other characters and allies of Chucky movies, although this short teaser is focusing purely on Chucky himself.

With the movie reboot introducing the character to new audiences, we may soon have a battle of the Chuckys (Chuckies?) to see which one is more popular. In fact, I think that would actually make for a better sequel than last year’s reboot, if we have both versions of Chucky fight for dominance. I’ve personally long since tired of Child’s Play as the movies went downhill fast after the original was released back in the 1980s, but I might be keen to watch this.

