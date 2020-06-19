The Rental: Watch the paranoia-filled trailer for Dave Franco’s directing debut

Here’s the thing about funny people: they’re often very strongly in touch with their darker side. The most prominent recent example of this has to be Jordan Peele, who went from making silly comedy sketches to becoming one of the most creative horror filmmakers working today. And now it looks like Dave Franco, an actor known for goofball roles like in Bad Neighbours, is trying to do the same as he steps behind the camera for the first time.

The Rental is Franco’s directing debut and stars his actual wife, Community’s Alison Brie, alongside Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, and Toby Huss. I’m not familiar with White’s work, but Brie, Stevens, and Vand are all damn talented young actors while Huss is one of those dependable character actor veterans who couldn’t turn in a bad performance even if he tried. And it looks like Franco is going to have them showing off all those acting chops in this damn intense-looking suspense thriller that follows two couples who have their seaside holiday interrupted by a very unhealthy dose of paranoia and bloodcurdling suspicions when they realize that somebody may be watching them. Check it out below.

The official blurb for The Rental describes it as an “unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller from Dave Franco” and I can most definitely agree with that first adjective after checking out that trailer. Franco co-wrote the movie with Joe Swanberg, the director behind the great 2013 horror You’re Next, and revealed to EW that they were inspired by some real-world situations for this screenplay.

I think about how the country is as divided as it has ever been, and no one trusts each other, and yet we trust staying in the home of a stranger, simply because of a few positive reviews online.

Based on this preview, Franco doesn’t appear to be doing any of the genre-defying gymnastics that launched the likes of Peele to horror superstardom, but this still looks like a very solid thrill-fest that should scare some bodily fluids out of you. If it hits that goal and becomes a success, Franco indicates that he already has a sequel planned.

I have the whole thing mapped out in my head. I just need to wait and see if The Rental is successful enough to give us the opportunity to carry on the story.

We’ll have to see how that plays out when The Rental opens in limited theatres and debuts on VOD platforms on 24 July. Here’s the full synopsis and poster:

Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Dan Stevens and Alison Brie star in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller from Dave Franco

