The Sandman: Netflix adaptation finds its Dream in Tom Sturridge

Hey, Mr. Sandman! Bring me a dream! That must be the jingle playing through the Netflix offices for the last few days. After a quarter of a century of several failed attempts for an on-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, the iconic Vertigo fantasy graphic novel is finally coming to life. And the streamer’s efforts have just taken a huge step forward, as Collider reports that the title role of Dream in the Warner Bros. produced series will reportedly be played by Tom Sturridge.

If you just went “Who?”, don’t worry you’re probably not alone. The 34-year old British-born actor has been a steady worker in the indie film scene over the last few years, but he has predominantly played supporting roles in the likes of The Boat That Rocked, Far From the Madding Crowd, Mary Shelley, and Velvet Buzzsaw. Unfortunately, that does also mean that we can’t quite judge Sturridge’s qualification to play Dream though.

For the uninitiated, in Gaiman’s mythological epic, Dream aka Morpheus is one of the Endless, the living embodiments of universal aspects, who rules over the world of dreams. The Sandman’s critically acclaimed 75-issue run tells of what happens after Dream escapes being imprisoned for decades by a human mage and has to reclaim the kingdom he has lost in that time, setting in motion events that span space and time and even touched on heaven and hell. It is a massively sprawling tale and The Sandman will undoubtedly be Sturridge’s biggest gig to date. With how high profile this production will be, you can expect his anonymity to soon disappear.

The Sandman is being set up to be one of the most expensive TV series ever produced, but we still don’t know much about it officially yet. Gaiman has been teasing the scope of the sets though that will be soon be built for the show. And yes, it actually should be soon. Gaiman revealed on Twitter a few days ago that after COVID-19 delays the show will start shooting in three weeks. This is, of course, barring any further production shutdowns in light of the resurging pandemic.

It's starting to feel real. We begin shooting in 3 weeks, lockdowns permitting. #SandmanonNetflix pic.twitter.com/B4QKU9NooT — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 27, 2020

The previous delays actually allowed Gaiman and writer/showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) to reportedly polish the scripts into the best state they could be, so pausing affairs may not have been the worst thing to happen. But with shooting supposed to start in less than a month, you would think we would have heard more in terms of casting, at least. With Collider’s report now, I have a feeling that Netflix and Warner Bros. may soon be announcing something to address that.

