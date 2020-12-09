The starlings come home to roost in the teaser for the psychological thriller series Clarice

We were first introduced to the Hannibal Lecter franchise, based on Thomas Harris’ best-selling novels, way back in 1986 with the release of Manhunter (which was an adaption of Harris’ 1981 novel Red Dragon). The character really jumped into the public consciousness in 1991 though with the release of The Silence of the Lambs – a classic of modern cinema and one of the best thrillers of all time.

Silence was only the third movie to win the “Big Five” awards at the Oscars, namely Best Picture, Best Director, Best Writing, Best Actor, and Best Actress – equaling the feat achieved by 1934’s It Happened One Night and 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The franchise then continued with Hannibal, a sequel set ten years after the events in Silence, which was released in 2001 and saw Anthony Hopkins reprising his role as the chilling Dr. Lecter and Julianne Moore taking over the role of Clarice Starling from Jodie Foster. Two further prequel movies, Red Dragon and Hannibal Rising were released in 2002 and 2007 respectively.

Most recently audiences were treated to Bryan Fuller’s superb psychological horror prequel series Hannibal, which ran for three surprisingly dark and twisted seasons on NBC between 2013 and 2016, and introduced a wider audience to the amazing Mads Mikkelsen in the role of the young Dr. Lecter.

Now it’s the turn of CBS, together with their streaming arm CBS All-Access, to delve into the Hannibal Lecter universe of serial killers and those who hunt them with their upcoming series, Clarice. Set in 1993, a year after the events in Silence, it sees FBI agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds – Pretty Little Liars, The Originals) returning to the field to track down serial killers once more. The series was created by Star Trek’s Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

The plot synopsis is as follows:

Venture into 1993, a year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs,” to explore the untold personal story of Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

Let’s take a look:

This is a teaser trailer so we don’t see much, but you can consider me pleasantly teased. I really like the haunting tone that pervades the teaser and it signals a clear indication that this isn’t aiming to be a standard fluffy network TV police procedural. I definitely want to see more. I’m also curious to see if the series will work towards the events in Hannibal or chart it’s own course.

What do you think?

The first season of Clarice will premiere on CBS and CBS All-Access on 11 February 2021. It also stars Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Marnee Carpenter, Lucca De Oliveira, and Devyn A. Tyler.

