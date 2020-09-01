There’s more than meets the eye to Ruby Rose in the action thriller The Doorman

Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2, Batwoman) is holding the door in the upcoming R-rated action thriller from Japanese director Ryûhei Kitamura (The Midnight Meat Train), The Doorman.

Jean Reno (Léon: The Professional) stars as the leader of a group of dangerous thieves who quickly and quietly seize control of a luxury apartment building in the middle of New York City in order to steal valuable artwork hidden inside the building. However their carefully executed plan didn’t account for the building’s newest employee, the doorman. Ali (Rose) is a former Marine whose family also lives in the building, and who she won’t hesitate to protect using all the skills at her disposal.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

In this punishing action-thriller starring Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2), a former Marine turned doorman at a luxury New York City high-rise must outsmart and battle a group of art thieves and their ruthless leader (Jean Reno, Léon: The Professional) — while struggling to protect her sister’s family. As the thieves become increasingly desperate and violent, the doorman calls upon her deadly fighting skills to end the showdown.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like an entertaining popcorn action movie. Rose hasn’t set the world alight with her acting skills, and the cheesy character she’s got to work with here doesn’t do her any favours in that regard. However she’s proven herself when it comes to action, and she and director Kitamura deliver action that’s slick, stylish, and punishing in The Doorman. Forget the plot, come for the punches.

What do you think?

The Doorman is due for release via digital and on-demand on 9 October, and heading to Blu-ray and DVD on 13 October. Lior Chefetz and Joe Swanson (Sky Raiders) wrote the screenplay based on the story by Greg Williams and Matt McAllester, and it also stars Rupert Evans, Louis Mandylor, Aksel Hennie, David Sakurai, and Philip Whitchurch.

