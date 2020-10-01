There’s something evil within the walls of Netflix’s horror feature His House

His House is the upcoming haunted house horror from British writer/director Remi Weekes, who makes his feature debut bringing Felicity Evans and Toby Venables’ story to life. It stars Ṣọpe Dirisu (Gangs of London, Humans), Wunmi Mosaku (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Lovecraft Country), and Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who).

Dirisu and Mosaku play a pair of Sudanese refugees who managed to escape the harrowing civil war in South Sudan and make their way to Britain, where they successfully apply for asylum. Their struggle to adapt to their new circumstances pales in comparison to what they managed to survive so far, and the ramshackle house they’ve been assigned is a safe haven for the young couple, so they’re hopeful for the future. But all is not what it seems in their new home, and soon the pair are fighting for their lives once more against a mysterious new foe.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like a strong haunted house horror – and for once the people living in the haunted house have a really good reason to not just… leave. Dirisu and Mosaku seem like they’re putting in good performances as the young couple who not only have to adjust to their new life while dealing with their own past traumas, but also fight the malevolent entity within their home. The movie is replete with all the creepiness and scares you could want from a horror, but unless I was seeing things it also hinted that some of what we’re seeing might not be real.

What do you think?

His House is due for release on Netflix on 30 October. It also stars Javier Botet, Emily Taaffe, Cornell John, Bradley Banton, and Vivien Bridson.

