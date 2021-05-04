This new video from In The Heights reveals a musical of epic proportions

I guess if you’re going to make a movie that is adapting a stage production with big dance numbers the one way to do it justice on film is to make those numbers even bigger. And while we’ve always guessed that the adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights was going to be big, a new clip from the movie featuring the song 96,000 shows just how big in scale the production of this film really goes.

Filmed before the Covid-19 pandemic brought the film industry to a halt, the clip shows off the kind of scale that might not be possible in a film for a fair while. The movie utilised over 500 extras to bring its many dance numbers to life and some of those that we can see evidence here, certainly show just how big a scale the film is taking in trying to bring that stage feeling to life:

I am not a massive fan of musicals, but I can appreciate the amount of effort that has gone into these scenes. The production, costume, choreography are all superb, not to mention the amount of rehearsal and practice that needs to go into making massive scenes like this which require everyone to be in sync. It is a remarkable achievement and a testimony to the amount of talent in this movie.

In The Heights is directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and features the incredible cast of Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera along with Miranda himself. The film is releasing on June 11th to both theatres and HBO Max.

Last Updated: