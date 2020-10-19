This trailer for the absolutely terrible Bobbleheads: The Movie is nothing to nod your head to

The problem with success is that it often tends to inspire imitation. When a movie studio comes out with a winning idea, no doubt all the other production companies will try and duplicate that formula or plot in some way or another. Only, just much more badly.

With Warner Bros. successfully turning the hit toy franchise LEGO into a winning animated franchise, there have come attempts from many other studios trying to do the same for other toy brands. Though they may have now all met their match, at least in terms of reaching the bottom of the barrel, because we’re getting a Bobbleheads movie – and it’s probably even more terrible than the idea sounds.

Based on the popular Bobblehead toy brand, comes this new movie from Universal Pictures that focuses on a group of four Bobbleheads that band together to get rid of intruders in their adoptive family’s home. By possibly bringing in Cher to drown them out with her annoying tunes. It’s too ludicrous to describe and you are going to need to watch it for yourself just see how bad things can get:

Not only is nothing about this film’s plot original, but the whole trailer is filled with terrible attempts at humour and showcases that this film is aimed at one thing: trying to win over the little ones who are going to likely laugh at all the head shaking that goes on because nothing else is funny or entertaining here at all.

And it will include some horrendous music from Cher though she could arguably also be the best thing about this trainwreck. Even the opportunity to use other popular Universal characters as Bobbleheads is wasted and perhaps shows that the studio didn’t want to sully the reputation of those other brands with this straight to DVD disaster.

Bobbleheads: The Movie includes the voice work of Karen Fukuhara, Brenda Song, Khary Peyton, Julian Sands, Luke Wilson, and Jennifer Coolidge and is directed by Kirk Wise. It is coming out to digital and home release this December, but I would try and avoid getting your kids to see anything about this film because they will probably want to watch it and just make you suffer in the process.

Toy sales must really be getting bad for them to resort to this level.

