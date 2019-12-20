This trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You promises not to break your heart

Netflix found surprise success with 2018’s teen romance film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. The film, an adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel about high schooler Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) and her misadventures in love ended up being one of the most-watched Netflix original movies ever and proved even more popular than some of the networks big Hollywood tentpoles and making household names out of its stars, Condor and Noah Centineo.

So naturally, Netflix is doing what all good movie studies do and making a sequel. Fortunately, enough, they didn’t need to stretch too far to come up with a story for this sequel a Han herself wrote a sequel to the original novel as well, which Netflix conveniently used as the basis for this film too. A sequel which they also quickly put together as we have a trailer for the new movie, which is scheduled for release on Feb 12th, 2020, right before Valentine’s Day:

This time around the story focuses on Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky navigating the complexities of a real relationship rather than a fake one, though things get tested when an old crush (played but Jordan Fisher) enters the scene and makes Lara’ love life complex all over again. Let’s hope this doesn’t emulate a certain vampire franchise that pulled a similar story thread and didn’t handle that too well.

I never actually watched the first film despite its popularity, but based on what I did see about it, this looks like a straight-up continuation of the first film, both in the story and in style. So, if you enjoyed the first movie, you are probably going to enjoy this sequel just as much. It’s not just the two leads that resume their roles in the film as writer Sofia Alvarez returns alongside J. Mills Goodloe and while thee has been a directorial change with Susan Johnson stepping aside, the first film’s cinematographer Michael Fimognari is stepping into helm this sequel.

Last Updated: