Thor: Love and Thunder will feature the Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Endgame was the end (duh!) for a large part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was also a fresh beginning for other players in this comic book movie universe though. One of those fresh status quo states saw Chris Hemsworth’s Thor handing over his throne to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie before throwing in his lot once again with the Guardians of the Galaxy, whom he spent a fair bit of time with in Avengers: Infinity War.

For all intents and purposes, this “Asgardians of the Galaxy” combo looked like a setup for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. Or at least it would have been if the filmmaker hadn’t been fired by Disney over past offensive tweets, leaving GOTG3 in limbo. While Disney would eventually walk back their firing (which was arguably a knee-jerk overreaction) and bring Gunn back on GOTG3, he was already working on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros by this point while the next phase of the MCU was already being mapped out.

This included Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which would follow up his brilliant Thor: Ragnarok and also bring back Valkyrie alongside Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster who would be following in her comic book counterpart’s footsteps and becoming Thor herself. With all that, many fans assumed that Marvel would just be ignoring that Endgame setup with the Guardians. Many fans would be wrong.

That’s what emerged when Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the GOTG films, recently spoke to ComicBook.com and accidentally let slip that the Guardians will appear in the upcoming Thor sequel.

I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park. He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor, will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.

It’s unclear just how involved the Guardians will be or even if it will be the full team. You would have to think that at least Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord would be in the mix given the fantastic rivalrous banter between him and Thor. If I were a betting man, I would put my money on the Guardians featuring in the early parts of the movie before Thor and co went off on their own adventure. Either way, more of what we got in Infinity War and Endgame is definitely not a bad thing.

Speaking of bad things, it has now been confirmed by Thompson to ET Online that Christian Bale is indeed playing the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder. If that means he’s not actually playing Dario Agger, a role he’s absolutely perfect for, then I’m going to be as mad as a minotaur in a china shop.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release 5 November 2021.

