Thor: Love and Thunder will reveal more of how Korg and his species…get it on

As much as we tend to watch the big superhero films for the superheroes themselves, sometimes it is often the ancillary characters that can bring all of the charm. For Thor: Ragnarok, while the focus was firmly on the main characters of Thor, Loki and the new Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson, there were a few other fresh new faces brought into the mix that only added to the film’s allure. One of those characters being Korg, who was played by none other than director Taika Waititi himself.

A Kronan warrior who played a small part in that film and had a brief cameo in Avengers: Endgame, Korg’s appearances still brought fresh doses of comedy to both movies. Comedy that we are likely to see more of in Thor: Love and Thunder as Waititi revealed in a recent Instagram live discussion with Tessa Thompson about how Thor: Love and Thunder will feature more of the character:

We’re going to touch on the cultural specificity of Korg’s… history. There’s interesting history in the comics about Kronans about how they… procreate.

Let’s hope the director is joking a bit about that last part. While Thor: Love and Thunder will still focus heavily on its main character and possibly some of the Guardians of the Galaxy when Thor joined them at the conclusion of Endgame, Korg may still play an interesting part in the film, and will probably end up bringing loads of comic relief along the way. And perhaps even an end to Korg’s own cinematic journey.

In the comics, Kronans are genderless (or all-male) beings from the planet Ria. It was revealed in World War Hulk: Aftersmash: Warbound exactly how they reproduce. Through joining hands in a river of lava. Kronan infants are then formed when the two adults then break apart.

So whatever is in store for Thor 4, it is likely going to be a wild ride that may or may not lead to some bizarre death and procreation. At least there is more Korg, which is at least a good thing.

