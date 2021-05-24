Three friends face an uncertain future in the gritty crime drama Gully

Gully is the debut feature from director Nabil Elderkin (who’s better known for directing numerous music videos for the likes of John Legend, Nicki Minaj, and SZA) and written by Marcus J. Guillory (Cloak & Dagger, Empire). The movie’s been sitting on the shelf for a while, it debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival back in 2019, and has only recently been acquired for distribution.

It’s a rage and despair-induced crime drama which sees three close friends from a rough Los Angeles neighbourhood – Calvin (Jacob Latimore – The Chi), Nicky (Charlie Plummer – All the Money in the World), and Jesse (Kelvin Harrison Jr. – The Trial of the Chicago 7) – struggling to make their way in a world which doesn’t offer much hope for their future. But when a night of hard partying takes a shockingly unexpected turn, the violence and revenge that follows threatens to destroy their already fragile futures completely.

The movie also features a strong supporting cast that includes Terrence Howard, Amber Heard, Jonathan Majors, John Corbett, and Robin Givens.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Powerful and unflinchingly honest, Gully is the explosive and timely story of three boyhood friends—Calvin, Nicky and Jesse—surviving an upbringing in LA’s roughest neighborhoods. Steeped in violence but united by friendship, together they find their escape in one out-of-control night of partying. But when the rampage stops, retribution begins.

Let’s take a look:

This seems like a strong and gritty crime drama that doesn’t look like it’s pulling any punches when it comes to its subject matter. The close bond between our three protagonists is also obvious and is the only beacon of light in their lives, but it’s that bond which propels them down a very dangerous path.

What do you think?

Gully is due for release in US theatres on 4 June, and will be available via digital and on-demand on 8 June.

