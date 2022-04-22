Tinkerbell Movies in Order – How Many Tinkerbell Movies Are There?

Do you love Tinkerbell and her movies, or are you looking to start your kids on watching the entire Tinkerbell film series? How do you watch the Tinkerbell movies in order? And you may be wondering how many Tinkerbell movies are there? If you want them to make sense, you should know the order in which the Tinkerbell film series were released, and are meant to be watched in.

We have you covered with a straightforward list that include the entire series:

1. Tinker Bell- 2008

2. Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure- 2009

3. Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue- 2010

4. Pixie Hollow Games- 2011 (short)

5. Secret of the Wings- 2012

6. Pixie Hollow Bake Off- 2013 (short)

7. The Pirate Fairy- 2014

8. Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast- 2014

How Many Tinkerbell Movies Are There?

The series started back in 2008, and Disney kept producing movies for it for a while. We haven’t seen a new one in a few years, but there are still quite a few Tinkerbell movies to watch, if you are interested in binging the entire series.

So, how many Tinkerbell movies are there? The Tinker Bell film series includes 6 full-length features and two shorts.

How Long Are the Tinkerbell Movies in the Tinkerbell Film Series?

The larger movies are a little over an hour each, with most clocking in at about 1 hour and 20 minutes or so. The shorts are just a few minutes long, so you could go through the entire series in a single day, if you wanted to. In less than 8 hours of runtime overall, the series is shorter than most, even though there are already six movies in it.

Do I Need to Watch Tinkerbell Movies in Order?

You may be wondering if the Tinkerbell movie series is connected in any way, and if it matters what order you watch them in. Some movie series are tightly connected, with plot threads and characters linked from one film to the next. With most film series, you might be lost if you don’t watch each and every one of them in order, so is that how it is with the Tinkerbell video series?

If you just watch them in the order that they were released, everything will make perfect sense. You can go through the series out of order, if you wish, and that shouldn’t make much difference, but why not watch them in release order just to keep things simple. Follow the list we gave you above, and feel free to skip out on the shorts, since they don’t have any impact on the larger films.

Which Is the Best One?

If you have never watched a Tinkerbell movie before and want to dip your toes into the series by just trying out the best rated film, then give Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast a try. This 2014 film is the highest rated of the bunch, with a 7.1 rating on IMDB, a score of 52 Metacritic, and a score of 75% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

