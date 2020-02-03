Tom Cruise encounters his past in this Super Bowl trailer for Top Gun: Maverick

If there is one thing Tom Cruise’s career has taught us, it’s that you’re never too old to do anything. After all, the man might be in his 50s, but when you see him in action he makes even the most active of us feel lazy, unathletic and quite simply inferior. The actor is looking to roll back the years again when he stars in the sequel to one of the biggest movies of his early career as Top Gun: Maverick will see him reprise the role of hotshot fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than 30 year’s after he first took to the skies.

That classic Tony Scott-directed movie, which featured fighter pilots dogfighting one another in the skies and massaging their egos even more, was a massive success. It will be interesting to see if this sequel can find success too and not just from riding on the coattails of nostalgia. Can it actually be an exciting action movie all on its own? Paramount has dropped a new spot for it during this weekend’s Super Bowl, so will it answer that question?

Well, no. On the biggest stage of the year with a captive audience consisting of huge chunks of its target market, they drop a trailer which gives us nothing we haven’t already seen before. Talk about an underwhelming performance. Let’s hope it’s simply a case of the studio keeping the real action for later rather than trying to compensate for a lack of something in that department when Top Gun: Maverick releases in June.

Official synopsis below:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Last Updated: