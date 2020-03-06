Tom Hanks takes on Nazi submarines in the first trailer for Greyhound

Tom Hanks is no stranger to World War 2 movies, having starred in arguably one of the greatest war films ever made in Saving Private Ryan and the more recent Bridge of Spies. The legendary actor is at it again, taking on Nazis in Greyhound. Hanks stars as Ernest Krause, a Navy career officer who’s given his first command of a U.S. destroyer and tasked with protecting a convoy of Allied ships as they cross the North Atlantic, as a wolf pack of Nazi U-boat submarines close in on them.

Greyhound is based on the book The Good Shepherd by C.S. Forester and written for the screen by Hanks himself with direction by Aaron Schneider, marking this the cinematographer-turned filmmaker’s first feature since his acclaimed debut on the drama Get Low in 2009. Given how Hanks’ other WWII films were incredibly memorable, hopes are high for this but can it live up to the stellar reputation of those other films? Well the trailer has finally docked, so let’s check it out.

Honestly, I’m a little disappointed. While the film looks like it could be quite a tension-filled one with Hanks no doubt putting in a stellar performance, it seems quite exaggerated and lacks a lot of realism. Apart from the brooding dark cinematography, you would almost think that Michal Bay or Roland Emmerich had gotten hold of this film based on how escapist some of the action looks here. At least the dialogue should prove inspirational.

This is definitely more blockbuster entertainment than war drama than we have seen Hanks star in before. Hopefully that doesn’t rob this film of still bein able to thrill audiences and at the very least Greyhound should be beautiful to look at. Greyhound is scheduled for release on June 12 which is right in the middle of the summer blockbuster schedule in the US. Perhaps an indication of exactly what type of movie they are going for with this one.

