Tom Hanks spreads the News of the World in this new action-packed trailer

There’s something special about seeing artists at the top of their game and when it comes to an incredible actor like Tom Hanks, it’s amazing how effortlessly he can inhabit any role thrown at him.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Hanks had never acted in a western film throughout his long career, but in 2020 he’s finally adding that genre credit to his resume after teaming up with director Paul Greengrass for News Of The World.

The movie sees Hanks play Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Civil War veteran who travels the country five years after the end of that conflict and telling non-fiction news stories in small towns. His peaceful work changes though when he stumbles upon a young girl called Johanna (Helena Zengel), who speaks no English after being taken in by the Kiowa First Nation tribe when she was four and Kidd tries to help her find her way back home. It’s the sort of story that westerns were made for and now we have the second trailer showing off more of the film’s story:

Hanks and Greengrass are a fantastic combination collaborated previously on Captain Philips, and it seems like we are in for another emotional and thrilling epic here that combines Greengrass’ talent behind the camera with a performance from Hanks that is full of heart and authority. I can’t wait. It definitely leans more into drama territory than most of Greengrass’ work, but when it looks this good, I’m not going to complain.

News Of The World was almost never made, as the project was dropped by 20th Century Fox following its acquisition by Disney. Thankfully Universal Pictures saw the potential in this project and helped finance it. News Of The World is co-written by Greengrass and Lion scribe Luke Davies, and is based on the novel of the same name written by Paulette Jiles.

Westerns may not be the type of movie that you associate with Christmas but if you’re in the mood to watch something during the festive season, this might bring back some Christmas cheer.

Though most of us will probably wait for it to come out on VOD or streaming services, rather than risk going to the cinemas.

