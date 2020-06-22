Umbrella Academy S2: Netflix’s comic book show goes to the 1960s in first pics, full synopsis

SPOILER WARNING FOR THE FIRST SEASON OF THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: It’s really, really good!

OK, PROPER SPOILER WARNING: The first season of Netflix’s adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba’s fantastic comic ended on hell of a cliffhanger. After assuming her entire life that she was the only member of the Hargreeves clan that was powerless, Vanya actually ended up having the power of the apocalypse. And was then tricked into unleashing that power! As the recently released synopsis for the show’s upcoming second season reveals, in trying to escape from that apocalyptic explosion, the Hargreeves siblings have been scattered in time, across the span of a few years, in the early 1960s. Here’s the full breakdown:

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

Ooh, that sounds intriguing. And you can get a look at those mysterious three Swedish assassins thanks to the first batch of pics released by Netflix. It also gives a great look at how the various Hargreeves siblings have adapted to life in the 1960s, including old school hairstyling and their own fake families!

















Along with the pics, Netflix has previously also released a series of character posters as well as a stylized one that teases all the timey-whimey shenanigans the Hargreeves clan will be getting up to as they try to undo the apocalypse.

















On top of that, while we don’t have a full trailer yet, we did get a dance-along teaser video that the cast shot while under lockdown just to confirmed the show’s returning date. And show off their moves, of course.

The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min. The 10-episode second season will premiere on Netflix on 31 July.

Last Updated: