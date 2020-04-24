Universal acquires LEGO film rights after Warner Bros. deal expires

Like lockdown, not all things are meant to last forever and this applies to film and movie rights too. When a studio acquires a brand, it is only for a period of time after which they would need to repurchase those rights or ultimately risk losing them. This is exactly what has happened with the LEGO movie brand as Screen Rant reports that Universal has now acquired the film rights for the popular toy franchise following the expiration of the rights agreement with Warner Bros.

While Warner Bros. had found a lot of success with the LEGO brand following two LEGO movies, a successful LEGO Batman Movie and the LEGO Ninjago film, they ultimately decided it wasn’t worth renewing and let their contract with the company expire, leaving room for Universal Studios to secure a five-year deal for the franchise:

The LEGO System in Play gives people the ability to build worlds and create stories that they carry throughout every phase of their lives. To partner with such an iconic brand that remains relevant and is constantly evolving allows for creativity in storytelling. We’re thrilled to start building out the next chapter of LEGO movies together with [LEGO Group head Jill Wilfer] and the LEGO team as they continue to inspire curiosity and innovation. Universal Chairman Donna Langley

So, what will this mean for the future of the LEGO brand? Ultimately we won’t be able to see any more of the popular DC characters from the previous Lego films, especially Will Arnett’s Batman and the rest of the DC or Harry Potter gang, as those franchises all belong to Warner Bros., meaning that any future LEGO movies are going to have to tell their own unique story and more than likely feature one of Universal’s franchises instead.

Thankfully for fans, that does still mean they can draw on several popular franchises with the likes of the Fast Saga, Despicable Me, Trolls and Jurassic Park, the latter of which has already seen an adaptation via the animated Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit TV special, in addition to the miniseries LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar. Maybe Universal can do an exciting mash-up of their different franchises the same way Warner Bros. was able to.

Expect to hear more from Universal soon as they look to capitalise quickly on their new film property.

