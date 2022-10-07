Upcoming Sitcoms, Dramas & Docuseries Set To Premiere In 2022

Due to production issues, television had a rocky start in 2022, but we’re going to see big titles grace our screens as the year draws to a close. Series that took years to write, shoot, and edit are finally here, and we’re really excited to see some incredible stories this fall and winter.

10 Upcoming Sitcoms, Dramas, and Docuseries You Need to See

From House of the Dragon to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we can’t get enough of the incredible shows premiering this season.

Here are 10 others we really can’t wait to watch.

1. High School (Drama and Comedy)

The eight-episode drama series, High School, follows Tegan Quin and Sara Quin’s struggles as high school students. High School is based on the twin’s autobiography book ‘High School’ and will tackle serious topics, like finding your own unique identity, against a 90s grunge backdrop.

2. The Hair Tales (Docuseries)

Executive produced by industry greats Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela Angela Davis, and Oprah Winfrey, Hair Tales will lead audiences through a journey of personal tales for incredible Black women. It’ll take a closer look at Black hair and culture and Black women’s identity as a whole.

3. Interview With the Vampire (Horror Drama)

Based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novel of the same name, Interview With the Vampire tells the story of two vampires, Louis and Lestat, as they develop romantic feelings for one another. If you’re interested in other best streaming LGBTQ+ content, check out this list from 12past12.com.

4. Wednesday (Sitcom and Horror Comedy)

The Addams Family defined horror comedy in the 60s and 90s, and Wednesday is looking to define it once more. Wednesday, based on the character Wednesday Addams, is a coming of age supernatural mystery that promises witchy fun and typical high school drama with a twist.

5. Blockbuster (Sitcom)

Blockbuster takes place in the last remaining Blockbuster video location in America (see here) and features a small cast of main characters. This comedy series will examine what it takes for a business to succeed against unspeakable odds. It takes inspiration from the film The Last Blockbuster.

6. Dubai Bling (Docuseries)

Arab reality TV and docuseries Dubai Bling is going to bring all the glitz and glam right back into your living room. Featuring ten Arab millionaires, Dubai Bling will reveal the lifestyles of the rich and famous and showcase exotic resorts, runway fashion, exclusive sports, and a lot of drama.

7. From Scratch (Drama)

An American student named Amy is studying abroad in Italy when she meets and falls in love with a Sicilian chef named Lino. Based on Tembi Locke’s memoir, the story will walk through the couple’s struggles as they navigate each other’s cultural backgrounds and an eventual illness.

8. Dangerous Liaisons (Drama)

Dangerous Liaisons is the TV adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ classic 18th Century novel ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses,’ a historical fiction. The story focuses on Vicomte de Valmont and Marquise de Merteuil’s meeting in Paris before the revolution and their rise to power.

9. Hip Hop Homicides (Docuseries)

Rapper 50 Cent’s personal project, Hip Hop Homicides (see NME), will take a knowing glance into the staggering amount of murders committed against hip hop and rap artists. Since half of these cases remain unsolved, 50 Cent is looking to use his voice to shed light on this ongoing issue.

10. The Midnight Club (Drama)

The Midnight Club follows five terminally ill patients that live at Brightcliffe Hospice and share scary stories at Midnight. This series appears to be inspired by “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” and “Goosebumps,” which means we’re in for some spooky tales that may be a bit cheesy.

