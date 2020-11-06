Venturing into alternate dimensions has consequences in the sci-fi thriller Parallel

Parallel is the upcoming sci-fi drama-thriller from Mexican director Isaac Ezban (The Incident), who makes his English-language feature debut, and written by Scott Blaszak.

Aml Ameen (Sense8), Martin Wallström (Mr. Robot), Georgia King (Vice Principals), and Mark O’Brien (Ready or Not) star as a group of four friends who’ve just moved into a new house together. However their surprise discovery of a concealed attic pales in comparison to what they find inside it – a mirror capable of transporting them to parallel dimensions. While initially cautious of travelling to these other dimensions where time passes differently, their lives start changing, and not always for the better, when they start using the knowledge of what they find on the other side of the mirror.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

A group of friends stumble upon a mirror that serves as a portal to a “multiverse”, but soon discover that importing knowledge from the other side in order to better their lives brings increasingly dangerous consequences.

Let’s take a look, but before we do here’s a suggestion: If you find the concept intriguing and you like what you see by the half way mark, stop watching the trailer because it has one of the worst cases of spoilers that I’ve ever seen.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the most corrupted by power of them all? I won’t blame anyone for thinking they’ve just watched the entire movie, and that’s disappointing because I think this looks like a decent indie sci-fi thriller. It’s got a solid cast, it looks well-directed, I like the core concept, but I also would’ve appreciated being a bit more surprised when I watch it play out.

What do you think?

Parallel is due for release in the US on 11 December. It also stars Alyssa Diaz, David Harewood, Kathleen Quinlan, Shannon Chan-Kent, and Carmel Amit.

Last Updated: