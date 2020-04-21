Warner Bros. announces delays to several big films including The Batman and Shazam 2

It’s unfortunate these days that most news around some of the big Hollywood movies is inevitably followed by the word ‘delay’. With COVID-19 causing lockdowns around the world and the biggest delays in film production outside of the World Wars, it’s inevitable that studios are having to work hard to realign their release schedules to a time when completed films can be released in more profitable conditions and movies.

It’s a tough task for many studios which is why they have been making these adjustments in batches as they try to find ways of reorganising their schedules to work in the best manner possible. Warner Bros. has recently been hard at work trying to alter their release dates for several of their big films, including many in the DC banner and yesterday they announced several updates to their release schedule, to go along with changes it had already made to big films like Wonder Woman 1984.

Warner Bros. is moving the release dates of eight of its major films (as reported by Screen Rant):

The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel film to The Sopranos, has moved from September 25, 2020 to March 12 2021.

An untitled Elvis film has moved from October 1, 2021 to November 5, 2021.

Will Smith’s King Richard has moved from November 25, 2020, to November 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, some of its big DC films have also been affected:

The Batman has moved from June 25, 2021 to October 1 2021

Shazam 2 has moved from April 2022 to November 4 2022.

Oddly enough, The Flash has moved its release date up a month, from July 1 2022 to June 3, 2022. Initially having no release date, Lisa Joy’s sci-fi film Reminiscence is now set for April 16 2021 with an untitled Fred Hampton movie, originally set for August 21 2020, no longer having a release date.

Every studio has drastically altered their release schedule over the past month, and I suspect we could see more changes along the way as the world still figures out how to recover from this pandemic. Hopefully, we will eventually be able to return to theatres soon and get back to enjoying some of the films that we have been looking forward to. Otherwise, we may only get to see the likes of Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 releasing in the summer of 2024.

