Watch the final trailer for Sam Mendes’ World War I epic 1917

2019 has been a remarkable year for movies, with not only the biggest blockbuster releases of all time but a slew of great critically praised movies as well. One of the most highly received movies of the year though sadly is only getting released locally next year, in Sam Mendes’ 1917. The epic war film which not only shows the harrowing realities of war was also made to look like it was filmed in one take. A difficult achievement to pull off which has been tipped to be a big awards contender and one which will probably see Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins rake in the kudos.

It’s a frustrating wait for fans of war films such as this and so to make things worse for everyone, Universal has decided to release yet another trailer to make everyone want to see it even more. It’s like seeing that Christmas gift in front of you as a kid but not being able to open it until after Christmas. Cruel Universal, very cruel:

1917 follows two British soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) in World War I who are tasked with a vital mission: to cross enemy lines and deliver a message that will prevent an attack. If they fail, over a thousand men will die – including one of the soldiers’ brothers. A mission that doesn’t get any more intense than that and just reading it makes you know this film is going to be an emotional roller-coaster.

Alongside the young MacKay and Chapman, the film features a host of accomplished actors as well including Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch. With this combination of quality and so fair massive praise for the film from those who have seen it, it appears 2020 will be starting on a high.

