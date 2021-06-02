Watch: The final trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Watch: The final trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the upcoming third entry in The Conjuring horror franchise, and the eighth entry overall in the franchise’s expanded universe that includes the three Annabelle movies and The Nun, which were all direct spin-offs, and the standalone entry The Curse of La Llorona.

Director Michael Chaves (who helmed the aforementioned The Curse of La Llorona) returns to the universe, while David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (who worked on The Conjuring 2) wrote the screenplay based on the story created by himself and James Wan (who directed the first two The Conjuring movies). Keeping it all in the family, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga also return to portray real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The movie is based on the true story of Arne Johnson (portrayed here by The Spanish Princess’ Ruairi O’Connor), who made headlines in 1981 when, after being arrested for killing his landlord, attempted to claim that he was not guilty due to the fact that he was possessed by a demon. He claimed the demon entered him after being exorcised from his girlfriend’s young son, a case which involved the Warrens. This plea was rejected, and during the subsequent trial he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like a solid horror thriller. The “true story” is a good hook to draw you in, and the movie itself looks very creepy and unsettling, with good performances from all those involved.

What do you think?

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is due for release in US theatres this Friday, 4 June, and will also be available to watch via streaming service HBO Max from the same date for a month. It also stars John Noble, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Eugenie Bondurant, and Ronnie Gene Blevins.

Last Updated: