Watch: The first trailer for Apple TV+ and Stephen King’s limited series Lisey’s Story

Lisey’s Story is Apple TV+’s limited series adaption of horror author Stephen King’s 2006 novel of the same name, with King also writing the screenplay. It’s directed by Chilean director Pablo Larraín, who directed 2016’s biographical drama Jackie, and stars Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, and Dane DeHaan.

Moore plays Lisey Landon, the widow of Scott Landon (Owen), a world famous author who passed away two years prior, and since his death she’s frequently been approached by scholars and fans with questions about the fantastical worlds her husband wrote about, and whether or not she’s uncovered any unpublished work or notes written by her late husband. Those questions take a sinister turn when a stalker (DeHaan) obsessed with her husband’s work begins threatening her. At the same time, memories that she’s repressed about time spent with her husband start resurfacing, leading her to wonder if the vivid worlds imagined by her husband might actually turn out to be, in fact, real.

King’s previously said that the novel is his favourite of all his works, and it has an intensely personal connection for him. For those who might not know or remember, back in 1999 King was seriously injured when he was struck by a van while walking down the road near his home. While he was recovering in hospital his wife took the opportunity to redesign his writing studio, and when he returned home after being released from hospital one of the first things he saw was many of his belongings stored in boxes. That image became the inspiration for the novel.

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, and adapted by the author himself, “Lisey’s Story” is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

This looks like a solid drama series, with a few hints of horror and dark fantasy. The visuals are great superb, I really like the otherworldly look of Landon’s (potentially) imagined world, and you can’t knock the cast either. Plot-wise I’m also interested to see how this all plays out.

The first two episodes of eight-episode-long Lisey’s Story will premiere on Apple TV+ on 4 June, followed by a new episode each following Friday. It also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joan Allen, Ron Cephas Jones, Sung Kang, and Giovanni Celentano.

