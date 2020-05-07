Watch the first trailer for the upcoming Undertaker WWE documentary series

The phenom. The deadman. The owner of the greatest winning record in Wrestlemania history, until a fateful trip to Suplex City broke the streak. If you think WWE, past, present and future, it’s hard to not think of the most enduring legends to ever set foot in the ring and claim souls along the way. Through thick and thin, The Undertaker has been a WWE legend who started off with the wackiest of gimmicks: Undead wild west mortician accompanied to the ring by the cackling Paul Bearer.

In the years since he debuted? Taker has been a force of unrelenting power, sinister machinations with the rise of his dark ministry and a nigh-unstoppable law unto himself. Beneath the smoke and mirrors, there’s still a man who’s as mortal as anyone else on the planet. A performer who risked life and limb almost every night when he was on the road, and frequently paid the price for high risk action on the grandest stage of them all.

That’s the story that the WWE wants to explore, as they’ll be documenting the career of mean Mark Calaway. His origins, his introduction to the WWE and his rise to glory as one of the most enduring figures in the wrestling industry. Called Undertaker: Last Ride, the five-episode series will kick off after WWE Money in the Bank this Sunday. Here’s the trailer for it:

In this Sunday’s premiere episode, Undertaker comes to terms with his own mortality as he prepares for what many believed to be the final match of his career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. Fans will get a rare glimpse into what led up to that moment, the pressure he puts on himself each year getting ready for WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, and much more. In addition, the episode looks back at the physical and emotional toll taken on Undertaker after his 21-year WrestleMania undefeated streak came to a shocking conclusion against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. The series will also feature first-hand interviews with Calaway, his wife and former Divas Champion Michelle McCool, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Batista, Ric Flair, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley and many others.

You’ll need a WWE Network membership to access the documentary, although I’ll check with Supersport to see if the series will be making its way to DSTV in the near-future. Also, have you seen the setup for Money in the Bank this year, which features a wrestling ring on top if WWE headquarters? Wild stuff, in an age where wrasslin’ is being performed without an audience.

Last Updated: