Watch the full star-studded trailer for The Jesus Rolls

You don’t need to be a major star in a movie to make an impact. Sometimes certain supporting characters pop up in films that are so memorable that you often remember them more than the other main characters. And while no one will ever replace Jeff Bridges “The Dude”, when it comes to the movie The Big Lebowski, easily the most iconic character is John Turturro’s Jesus Quintana.

Turturro has received permission from the Coen brothers themselves to make a new movie around the character all these years later, with the actor writing and directing this new spin-off film which focuses on the ridiculous antics of this possibly even more outrageous character. We saw a brief teaser about it during the Super Bowl, but now Screen Media Films has released the full trailer to give us a further glimpse of what to expect.

The Jesus Rolls packs an impressive cast featuring Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson and Susan Sarandon, though. Despite all these actors, the trailer doesn’t quite sell the movie for me. Perhaps it’s just the signs of maturing over time, but the antics of Jesus Quintana here just come across as silly and while I guess it was this behaviour that made the character memorable in The Big Lebowski, it feels like he hasn’t developed since then and having a whole film full of them might be a stretch too far.

Though, it’s this exact silliness that Turturro is after with he himself describing the film as follows:

It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women.

Hopefully, that stupidity translates into a movie that has a level of intellect to it. The Coen brothers have a knack for great characterisation and witty dialogue. I’m not sure Turturro has that ability, but let’s hope he does when the film releases to On-Demand service on March 6th.

