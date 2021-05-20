Watch the full trailer for Netflix’s animated series RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness is Netflix’s upcoming 3DCG series set in Capcom’s Resident Evil universe that’s rapidly expanding on the streaming giant’s platform. They also have the live-action feature Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City coming in November this year, and a live-action Resident Evil series is currently in development as well.

Animation studio Quebico, the team behind the 2017 animated feature Resident Evil: Vendetta, have brought the series to life under the direction of Eiichiro Hasumi, and who also co-wrote the story with Shogo Mutoh. Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who started off with the franchise as a programmer on the first Resident Evil game before shifting into a production role on both the games and animated movies, is the executive producer.

The series’ lengthy synopsis, which has saved me a tonne of writing, is as follows:

Six years ago (2000), the helicopter belonging to the U.S. Special Forces who were intervening in the Penamstan civil war fell from the sky. The U.S. Army Mad Dogs, who were in the same battleground, refused orders from the command center to stand their ground and instead went to save survivors of the crash. However, the Special Forces were already annihilated. The Mad Dogs, led by their captain Jason, were also forced to escape in order to survive. However, in that place, Jason and his unit saw the supposedly dead Special Forces moving in strange ways… In the present (2006), a hacking incident occurs on a top secret White House file. Four agents, including Leon S. Kennedy and Jason, the “Hero of Penamstan,” are invited to the White House to investigate this incident. However, when the lights suddenly go out, they are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies alongside the SWAT team. Afterward, the top secret file is found to be related to a biology laboratory in Shanghai, which Leon and the other three agents decide to investigate for clues. As they head to Shanghai in a cutting-edge submarine, a swarm of rat-like Bio Organic Weapons (B.O.W.) suddenly attacks, pushing them into a life-or-death situation. Meanwhile, while staying in Penamstan to provide support for refugees, Terra Save staff member Claire Redfield encounters a strange image drawn by a nonverbal boy. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to depict a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. She eventually finds a terrifying experiment that was conducted during the Penamstan civil war. Leon and Claire draw closer to an unimaginable truth that all began in Penamstan. They also discover that a terror that can shatter peace is slowly approaching…

Let’s take a look:

If that opening scene wasn’t inspired by Blackhawk Down I’ll eat my hat. Anyway, this looks like a decent animated series. Visually it looks superb, the voice acting sounds good, and I’m curious to see how the plot plays out.

What do you think?

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness season one will premiere on Netflix on 8 July. It stars the voices of Nick Apostolides, Stephanie Panisello, Ray Chase, Jona Xiao, Billy Kametz, Brad Venable, Joe J. Thomas, and Doug Stone.

Last Updated: