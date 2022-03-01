Capcom Announces Street Fighter 6

It’s been a long while since we’ve seen a mainline Street Fighter. After six years Capcom has officially announced Street Fighter 6. There’s only a small teaser trailer but Capcom will reveal more information in summer 2022.

In the announcement, Capcom had this to say: “with the aim of elevating the fighting game genre to a new level in the world of esports while also utilizing cutting-edge development technology to produce an enthralling game experience.” From the trailer, we can glean some information. First hot Ryu is back and wearing sandals, according to PCGamer. Luke shows up to challenge him and the trailer ends. This sixth installment also seems to be using Capcom’s popular RE engine which has been used in the past for their Resident Evil games.

The logo is also more simplified giving the feel of esports. Meaning that this game will heavily focus on esports. Let’s hope, that this time Capcom gets it right at launch as Street Fighter 5 had an atrocious launch.

Street Fighter 5 was released in 2016 had over five seasons of content and over 2000 individual DLC items. Let’s see hope that this installment is also supported over the years. Capcom also announced Capcom Fighting Collection, according to EventsHubs, which is a 10-game that features classic games from Darkstalkers and the Vampire Savior series, some of which have never been released in the west.

Capcom is ready to unleash the next breed of fighting games with this announcement. Let’s hope that they fix the issues that many had with five and re-live the magic of Street Fighter all over again.

Are you excited about Street Fighter 6 and what would you like to see in the game?

Last Updated: