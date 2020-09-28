Street Fighter V’s best worst character Dan Hibiki is back in this new gameplay trailer

There’s no shortage of mighty warriors in Street Fighter V, but they can’t hold a candle to the real MVP of the series: Dan Hibiki. Who mastered his very own martial arts style that totally has practical real-world use? Dan Hibiki. Who can throw a devastating Gadouken blast that’ll knock you on your ass provided that you’re within its effective range of exactly 30cm? Dan mother-lovin’ Hibiki. Whose pink gi is actually just a regular white outfit soaked in the blood of anyone who has underestimated him?

DAN.

FREAKIN’.

HIBIKI.

He may have started out as a joke character in Street Fighter, but over the years Dan has grown to become a fan-favourite thanks to his fighting style that makes him the Wimp-Lo of the franchise. While mastering face-to-foot style sounds weirdly appealing, the catch here is that Dan is actually properly dangerous in the hands of anyone who knows a thing or two about the inner workings of Capcom’s favourite fighting game series.

Dan’s also making a comeback real soon! Announced not too long ago, Dan will be joining Rose, Oro, and Rival Schools’ Akira in Street Fighter V’s final season. Here’s what the loveable goofball looks like in action, complete with all of his wonderful knock-off moves and the most ineffectual ultimate attack in the entire game:

The rest of the year will also have plenty of content to look forward to according to the Street Fighter V roadmap for Season V. Dan hits the scene with four new costumes, new gameplay balances, and new battle mechanics later this year, while the rest of the new additions to the roster will be added over the course of a year. More outfits and stages will be offered, with Season V ending in the US Fall 2021 season with a new mystery character.

After that? Who knows. Longtime Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono recently stepped down from the franchise, so now might be the time for it to take a short break. At least until Capcom announces Street Fighter 6, which I hope includes a 1994 movie costume skin for M Bison. Release it on a Tuesday, you cowards.

Last Updated: