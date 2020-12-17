Netflix heads for German dystopian sci-fi in first Tribes of Europa trailer

Tribes of Europa is Netflix’s upcoming mostly German-language sci-fi miniseries from showrunner Philip Koch (Picco), who also wrote the miniseries and directs alongside Florian Baxmeyer (Tatort).

This action adventure tale is set in a post-apocalyptic Europe and begins when three siblings stumble upon a crashed spaceship and pull a mysterious cube from its wreckage. But their discovery puts them squarely in the middle of the on-going war between the various tribes that’ve emerged from the ruins of the old world, and who’ll stop at nothing to possess the power of the cube.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

2074. In the wake of a mysterious global disaster, war rages between the Tribes that have emerged from the wreckage of Europe. Three siblings from the peaceful Origine tribe – Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) – are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa.

Damn it, three more years and we could’ve had a neon cyberpunk dystopia instead. Let’s take a look:

My immediate impression while watching the teaser was that this looks like a mashup of Mad Max and The CW’s The 100, but with a bit more of the latter in its DNA. The show’s budget (or lack thereof) does peek through in some scenes, but for the most part I really liked the dystopian chic style it’s going for.

I’m also keen to see where the story goes because I’d like to know more about this world, how it fell apart, and how (I’m assuming) that cube will put it back together. The performances didn’t totally convince me, but since the miniseries is clocking in with only six episodes I’m hopeful we’re going to get a decently told tale that’s neither rushed nor bloated.

What do you think?

Tribes of Europa will premiere on Netflix on 19 February 2021. It also stars Melika Foroutan, Oliver Masucci, Benjamin Sadler, Ana Ularu, Robert Finster, and James Faulkner.

