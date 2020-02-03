Weekend box office – The Rhythm Section can’t hold a tune as Bad Boys threepeats at #1

Another weekend, another top spot for Bad Boys for Life. Going into the weekend though, it was thought there could be some competition from The Rhythm Section as the traditionally slow Super Bowl weekend could see earnings of the top films being a lot closer. Unfortunately, Paramount’s spy thriller starring Blake Lively could only find the brown note with audiences as it utterly tanked. With just a $2.8 million debut in tenth place on the domestic charts, The Rhythm Section has a per theatre average of just $918 from 3 024 cinemas. That gives it the all-time worst opening ever for a film over 3 000 venues in the US. Unless something miraculous happens when the film debuts internationally over the coming weeks, Paramount will have to face the music early that this is not the franchise starter the studio had hoped for.

There was one other newcomer this weekend past, and revisionist horror-fantasy Gretel and Hansel at least managed to do better as it opened in fourth place. That’s where the relatively good news ended though as the film could only manage a debut on the lower end of industry predictions with $6 million. It just barely edged out The Gentlemen and Jumanji: The Next Level for a respective fifth and sixth place though, with less than $50 000 dividing the three films.

As for Bad Boys for Life, the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence buddy cop franchise revival retains its no.1 position on the US box office charts for the third weekend running. Sony’s surprise hit added another $17.7 million to take its domestic total to $148 million. It also earned an additional $30.8 million from international markets giving the long-awaited sequel a very respectable $271 million worldwide total. That surpasses Bad Boys II to make it the highest earner in the franchise’s history. And that’s after just 17 days

Let’s see what the rest of the US box office chart looks like:

No. Movie Name Weekend gross Percentage change US Domestic gross Worldwide gross Last Week's Position 1 Bad Boys for Life $17.7 million -48% $148 million $290.7 million 1st 2 1917 $9.6 million -39% $119.2 million $249 million 2nd 3 Dolittle $7.7 million -37% $55.2 million $126.6 million 3rd 4 Gretel & Hansel $6 million NE $6 million $6 million NE 5 The Gentlemen $6 million -43% $20.4 million $48.4 million 4th 6 Jumanji: The Next Level $6 million -22% $291.2 million $746.1 million 5th 7 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker $3.1 million -42% $507 million $1.058 billion 7th 8 The Turning$3 million -56% $11.7 million $14 million 6th 9 Little Women $3 million -34% $98.7 million $162.8 million 8th 10 The Rhythm Section $2.8 million NE $2.8 million $2.8 million NE

NE = New Entry

Last Updated: