Werewolves Within looks like a murder mystery with monsters

Werewolves Within is the upcoming comedy horror with a splash of whodunnit, or more appropriately in this case, whoizzit. It’s the sophomore feature from director Josh Ruben (Scare Me) and the debut feature for writer Mishna Wolff.

It’s also the second feature from Ubisoft Motion Pictures. That’s right, this is a video game movie. Their first production was 2016’s less-than-stellar Assassin’s Creed, and Werewolves Within is based on the 2016 game of the same name developed by Red Storm Entertainment. It’s a multiplayer VR game for the Rift, Vive and PS VR that’s set in a medieval fantasy town being terrorised by a werewolf, and the players have to deduce who’s sus and vent Nick the right person into space before they all die. I might be getting things a bit confused, but I’m close enough.

It stars Sam Richardson (Veep) and Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us) as a park ranger and postal worker (respectively) living in a small, remote town, and who are snowed in with a bunch of other residents at an old lodge. But what was initially just inconvenient soon becomes deadly when they’re targeted by a monster that begins hunting them down one by one, and they must all overcome their differences if they’re to stay alive.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

When a proposed pipeline creates hostilities between residents of a small town, a newly-arrived forest ranger must keep the peace after a snowstorm confines the townspeople to an old lodge. But when a mysterious creature begins terrorizing the group, their worst tendencies and prejudices rise to the surface, and it is up to the ranger to keep the residents alive, both from each other and the monster which plagues them.

Let’s take a look:

I don’t think this will win any awards, but it looks like a fun time if you want to put your feet up and have a bit of a laugh. The premise is cool, the humour strikes just the right balance between silliness and absurdity, and the performances look good as well.

What do you think?

Werewolves Within is due for release in US theatres on 25 June, and will also be available via digital and on-demand on 2 July. It also stars George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chermus, Catherine Curtin, Wayne Duvall, and Harvey Guillén (Guillermo? What are you doing here?).

Last Updated: