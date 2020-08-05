Who’s the Boss? sequel series in development with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

Who’s the Boss? is coming back! Yes, the classic 1980s sitcom that challenged household gender norms and won a stack of awards in the process, is getting a revival. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, this won’t be a reboot but following in the recently successful footsteps of other classic series revivals, Who’s the Boss? will be a sequel series with original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano set to reprise their roles.

Running for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992 (during which it earned 40 awards nominations winning a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe), Who’s the Boss? followed Danza’s Tony Micelli, a former major league baseball player who moves across the country with his teenage daughter Samantha (Milano), to work as a live-in housekeeper for divorced career woman Angela Bower (Judith Light). The upcoming sequel series will be set 30 years after the original and focus on the now-retired Tony’s relationship with daughter Samantha, now a single mother living in the very same house in which the original series was set.

At this moment, Light and actor Danny Pintauro – who played her young son Jonathan in the original series – are not involved in the new show. However, the show’s creators have indicated that if they can find a way to organically bring the characters back into the story, then they will do so. Unfortunately, Katherine Helmond, the veteran actress who played Angela Bower’s mother Mona – and who undoubtedly, in my opinion, the best character on the show – passed away early last year aged 89.

As mentioned above, Who’s the Boss? is the latest classic series to get revived. Recent examples include Full House (now Fuller House), Boy Meets World (now Girl Meets World), Murphy Brown, Will & Grace, One Day at a Time, Roseanne, and more. Not all have been successful though, but most have found new audiences rather well, so bringing back something that was as popular as Who’s the Boss? makes a whole lot of commercial sense. There’s no word yet on where Sony is hoping to set up the new whos, but one of the many streaming platforms may make the most sense.

