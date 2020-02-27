Prepare for some giant monster wrestling and dirty dancing in this trailer for Rumble

Wrestling is already massively popular if you believe what Darryn tells you and we know everyone likes a good monster in their movies, so I guess it makes sense that someone went and blended these two ideas together and made a movie about monster wrestling.

Said movie is Paramount Animation’s new animated film Rumble, which tells the story of Winnie (Geraldine Viswanathan), a young woman who wants to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a wrestling trainer in a world where giant monsters are professional athletes who compete in global wrestling. Will Arnett stars as Steve, a giant and inexperienced monster who Winnie decides to try and train into a champion fighter to take on Tentacularis (Terry Crews), the reigning champ of monster wrestling.

The film has a great concept, good voice actors and the potential to succeed, though based on this trailer I fear that Paramount might not know quite where to target this movie. The film and its monsters are definitely designed to appeal to kids, but the soundtrack and references here to older movies are likely only to be understood by adults and while you want an animated movie to appeal to both, I feel this may lean too hard on the latter and not enough on the younger audiences.

Still, it’s early days and the film is only scheduled to release next year January 29, 2021. A lot can change and we will probably get more trailers in the future that will hopefully give us a different perspective. Rumble marks the directorial debut of Hamish Grieve and also features the voice talents of Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Michael Buffer, and Sonic himself, Ben Schwartz.

