Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams have their sights on pop-stardom in this new trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

We all have dreams. And if you’re from a small European nation and dream of being a famous musician, then that dream doesn’t get any bigger than representing your country the Eurovision Song Contest. Achieving that life goal becomes a lot harder when your entire homeland doesn’t seem to actually like you and your music is actually not all that good, but hey, you’re still trying to live your dream…right?

That’s the concept behind Netflix’s raucous new comedy, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which sees Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star as two musicians named Lars and Sigrit on a journey to becoming massive pop stars and win the competition that has been their dream all along. However, this is not your ordinary reality singing show journey as the two go all out to prove everyone wrong and that they do indeed have what it takes to win.

When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

I’m not a fan of silly comedies, but this certainly does look good. Yes, there are a few moments which I think could turn out rather awkward to watch as they rely on crude gags rather than real humour to draw laughs, but for the most part I think this is going to be a lot of fun, with Ferrell and McAdams both in hilariously good form here. And with the way life is currently, we all need a good laugh right now.

Eurovision Song Contest is set to release on Netflix on June 26 and also stars Dan Stevens and Pierce Brosnan.

