Win tickets to see an early screening of Birds of Prey!

Feeling down? Need something to perk you up? Well, let’s put a smile on that face! Next month sees the release of the latest movie in the DC Extended Universe, featuring the most lethal ladies in Gotham as they find themselves on the run from the most dangerous gangster in the city. A cop, a psycho, a songbird and a mafia princess all walk into a bar and out comes Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

A twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

It looks fun, energetic and downright crazy. So how’d you like to see it for free then? And even a day earlier than anybody else? Well good news, because we’ve got plenty of double tickets to give away for early screening for both Joburg and Cape Town fans thanks to our fine friends over at Empire Entertainment!

CAPE TOWN

Cinema: Nu Metro Canal Walk

Nu Metro Canal Walk Screening date: Thursday, 6 February 2020

Thursday, 6 February 2020 Time: 19:30

JOHANNESBURG

Cinema: Montecasino

Montecasino Screening date: Thursday, 6 February 2020

Thursday, 6 February 2020 Time: 19:30

All you have to do is drop your details into the entry form below, and we’ll randomly draw everybody that will join us. Winners will have each get a double ticket (so you can bring along a friend/partner) and will be contacted via email by Friday, 31 January 2020 so please ensure your information is correct. Please also note that only one entry per person will be allowed. Duplicates will be discarded so need to waste your time there.

Finally, once again, thanks to our partners at Empire Entertainment for this opportunity! For everyone else, Birds of Prey opens around the nation on February 7. See you there, puddin’.

Last Updated: