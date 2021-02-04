Witness the birth of a high school revolution in this trailer for Moxie

Despite the efforts of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, humanity still has a long way to go in order to address the injustices of the past that many people still face on a daily basis. And it’s not going to change until more people find a voice in standing up to this sort of behavior that has become far too prevalent.

This is the setting for Netflix’s new teen drama Moxie, directed by Amy Poehler which tells the story of Vivian (Hadley Robinson) a shy high schooler who anonymously publishes an underground magazine after witnessing repulsive behavior by her fellow students and sparks popularity with other young women to create a revolution. It might be a story that focuses on the events of a single high school, but unfortunately, it highlights a lot of the poor attitudes that are still exhibited in many other parts of society and aims to be a movie that is looking to inspire people to take a stand against the sexual prejudices that many women still face:

I’m not a big fan of most high school-themed movies, but definitely love the message that Moxie is trying to send out. It’s not afraid to hide away from a lot of the toxic culture that permeates trough many parts of society today, but at the same time, it’s still trying to tell a story that entertains and features a lot of the humour that Poehler is famous for, meaning that it should be an entertaining watch as well.

















Moxie is written by Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer, and is based on Jennifer Mathieu’s young adult novel of the same name. The film also stars Josephine Langford, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Ike Barinholtz, Marcia Gay Harden, and is scheduled for release on March 3 through Netflix

