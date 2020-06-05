Work on Space force season 2 has already started, even though it hasn’t been officially renewed by Netflix

Any series that has been created by two of the people behind The Office, one of the biggest US series of all time, was likely to get attention. Even though series creators Greg Daniel and star Steve Carell both built their reputations on that massively successful workplace comedy, their new series hasn’t tried to be a carbon copy of The Office and has gone down its own path in telling its bizarre story. The show takes aim at U.S. President Donald Trump’s new real-life Space Force and makes many allusions to his less-than-conventional leadership style. With mostly comical outcomes of course.

It’s perhaps too early to determine if the series has been a success for Netflix yet or not, though early indications of it being on their Top 10 boards suggest it might. In an interview with Collider, Daniels revealed that there is enough material for a few more seasons and that they have already started working on their ideas for season 2, even though Netflix has yet to actually commit to a second season.

We’re certainly hoping for a few more seasons, and we have started to assemble the senior writers to discuss what would happen next year. We don’t have the pickup yet, but yeah. There’s a lot to follow up on based on where we ended.

I’ve only watched the first two episodes of the first 10-episode season and while there is certainly moments of great laughter, I haven’t been overly impressed with Space Force as I feel like the series doesn’t build on its solid platform enough and can’t quite find the balance between taking the subject matter seriously or not. Perhaps it gets better later on though.

The timing for the show couldn’t have been fortuitous though with the world once again excited about the idea of jettisoning off into space thanks to the recent SpaceX launch of two astronauts to the International Space Station. If they can continue to inspire that kind of excitement while making fun of everything, then it should still continue to be successful.

