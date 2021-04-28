World of Darkness tabletop RPG series to be adapted into movie and TV series by The Witcher production company

We have seen many studios racing to adapt popular fantasy franchises into new TV series and movies, in the hope that they may be able to unleash the next lucrative Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings project on the world. Thankfully despite the already high number of adaptations in the works, the genre has many excellent intellectual properties to choose from and so almost every new one announced is guaranteed to get fanbases excited.

According to Variety, the World of Darkness tabletop RPG series is about to be the next fantasy IP to get the adaptation treatment, with both a TV series and movie in development from the same production company behind The Witcher TV series. Hivemind will be working directly with World of Darkness franchise owners, Paradox Interactive, on these projects.

For those unfamiliar with the World of Darkness, the RPG series is comprised of several different game lines, the most famous of which is Vampire: The Masquerade, where players take on the role of undead monsters in modern society. The tabletop game is similar to that of the ever-popular Dungeons & Dragons in concept, but with a distinctly different setting built around its many different properties including Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Wraith: The Oblivion, and Mage: The Ascension.

Which of these distinct properties these new adaptations will choose to bring to the screen or whether they will possibly pursue an amalgamation of the different settings into a bigger story remains to be seen. According to the report, the writer-producers of the series are Eric Heisserer (Shadow and Bone) and Christine Boylan (The Punisher), with a creative team behind the film franchise still to be established.

Anyone who has played one of the games based in the World of Darkness or read some of the follow-up novels knows that there is a wealth of excellent stories to draw upon with a world that makes Vampires and Werewolves far more exciting than the Twilight series ever could. Now to see if they can do the franchise justice.

