WWE RAW Results 03 February 2020–The Beast is ready for a Super Showdown

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Here’s all the action that went down last night ahead of the upcoming Super Showdown event that nobody really cares about.

Randy Orton refused to explain his attack on Edge

Liv Morgan def. Lana; Ruby Riott returned to attack Liv after the match

Drew McIntyre def. 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley

Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy and AOP def. Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders (Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match)

Aleister Black def. Eric Young

Rey Mysterio def. Angel Garza via Disqualification

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley confronted Charlotte Flair

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka def. Natalya and challenged Becky Lynch to a Raw Women’s Title rematch

Ricochet def. Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown

