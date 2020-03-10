Home Entertainment WWE RAW Results 09 March 2020 – The Monday Messiah war continues

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on March 10, 2020
RAW March 09

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Here’s what happened in the aftermath of Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed Shayna Baszler

Rey Mysterio def. Angel Garza

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley confronted Charlotte Flair

Bobby Lashley def. Zack Ryder

Drew McIntyre def. Erick Rowan

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors def. Natalya and Liv Morgan

AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a WrestleMania match

24/7 Champion Riddick Moss def. Cedric Alexander

Edge brawled with Randy Orton and attacked MVP

Aleister Black def. Seth Rollins via Disqualification

Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP def. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders

