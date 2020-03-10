WWE RAW Results 09 March 2020 – The Monday Messiah war continues

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Here’s what happened in the aftermath of Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event.
Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed Shayna Baszler
Rey Mysterio def. Angel Garza
NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley confronted Charlotte Flair
Bobby Lashley def. Zack Ryder
Drew McIntyre def. Erick Rowan
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors def. Natalya and Liv Morgan
AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a WrestleMania match
24/7 Champion Riddick Moss def. Cedric Alexander
Edge brawled with Randy Orton and attacked MVP
Aleister Black def. Seth Rollins via Disqualification
Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP def. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders
Last Updated: March 10, 2020