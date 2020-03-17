WWE RAW Results 16 March 2020 – The rattlesnake returns to celebrate #316 Day

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center last night, and yes it was bloody weird to see Stone Cold Steve Austin cut a promo in front of an empty arena. Here’s all the action that went down last night.

Edge challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania

The Undertaker and AJ Styles signed their WrestleMania contract

Rey Mysterio def. United States Champion Andrade

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed Shayna Baszler

Kevin Owens challenged Seth Rollins to a WrestleMania match

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin celebrated #316Day with Becky Lynch

